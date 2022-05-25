The Houston VA Medical Center is holding a virtual creative arts competition on July 25, 2022.

Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits.

In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. Local creative arts competition first place winning entries advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries in each category are determined.

Selected gold-medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.

Entries are due July 25, 2022.

For more information about the competition, please contact Sheryl Corbit, VA Creative Arts Therapist, at 713-791-1414, ext. 23414.