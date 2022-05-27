Women Veteran Empowerment Expo Meeting

Houston VA is partnering with local veterans service organizations to sponsor the 6th Annual Women Veterans Day Empowerment Expo, Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum in Houston.

The Expo is free and welcomes all female veterans.

We will be announcing the name of our newly renamed Houston VA Women’s Health Center at the Expo and our VA staff will be on-hand throughout the day to honor and celebrate women Veterans.