Life Skills Couples Workshop (Virtual)
- When
-
Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
To learn more or sign-up, contact Ken Woods at Ken.Woods@va.gov or 713-440-4612.
Veterans and their partner are invited to attend a virtual life skills workshop to build relationships with vitality and engagement.
The workshop will focus on skills to improve communication and enhance connection.
More benefits of participating:
Get help managing daily life and daily stressors; connect and share with other Veterans and trained experts; learn about new skills, techniques, and information to support a healthy relationship; help fellow Veterans by participating in research.