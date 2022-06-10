 Skip to Content

Life Skills Couples Workshop (Virtual)

When
Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. CT
Cost
Free

Registration

To learn more or sign-up, contact Ken Woods at Ken.Woods@va.gov or 713-440-4612.

Veterans and their partner are invited to attend a virtual life skills workshop to build relationships with vitality and engagement.

The workshop will focus on skills to improve communication and enhance connection.

More benefits of participating:

Get help managing daily life and daily stressors; connect and share with other Veterans and trained experts; learn about new skills, techniques, and information to support a healthy relationship; help fellow Veterans by participating in research.

