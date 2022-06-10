Life Skills Workshop (Virtual)
- When
-
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
To learn more or sign-up, contact Ken Woods at Ken.Woods@va.gov or 713-440-4612.
Veterans are invited to attend a virtual life skills workshop to build relationships with vitality and engagement.
The workshop will focus on skills to help Veterans better cope with the demands of daily life.
More benefits of participating:
Get help managing daily life and daily stressors; connect and share with other Veterans and trained experts; learn about new skills, techniques, and information to support a healthy relationship; help fellow Veterans by participating in research.