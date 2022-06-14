3rd Annual Virtual Caregiver Summit and Resource Fair

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Caregiver Summit

1:00 p.m. - 4 p.m. Caregiver and Family Resource Fair

The theme of this year's summit is: Suicide Prevention: Care for Caregivers & Veterans, Sustaining our commitment to trusted partnerships in supporting caregivers, to ensure the best care of our Veterans, Caregivers and families. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VHA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) provides support and services for Family Caregivers of Veterans. The mission of the CSP is to promote the health and well-being of Family Caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support and services.

Our focus is to improve the quality of life of Caregivers, by providing respect and service excellence through a wide range of support, education and tools that empower them to care for themselves and the Veteran, and helping Veterans live to their fullest potential. We accomplish this by helping Caregivers navigate the VA health care system and access needed resources at the VA and in the community.

