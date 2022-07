Tobacco Cessation Group

Thinking about quitting? Let us help you! When you’re trying to quit tobacco, counseling or medication increase your chance of success. Using these two together offers the best chance of quitting. From casual self-help to one-on-one counseling, your VA has options to help you quit for good.

Join our tobacco cessation group. We are currently offering group participation by video and telephone conference only.

When : Thursdays, 1:00 p.m.

: Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. Where : Join Webex meeting

: Join Webex meeting Phone: 404-397-1596

404-397-1596 Access code: 276 145 58532#

The group meets weekly for 60 minutes and you can start attending at any time. This is a drop-in group; no referral is required. There is no co-pay for attending tobacco treatment

Find out more about tobacco cessation at VA Houston or contact Dr. Zina Peters at 281-797-8662.

