 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Blood Drive

When:

Thu. Aug 25, 2022, 7:30 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Blvd, Rm 4B-162, 002OEF
2B-210 and 2B-188.
Schedule Donation

See more events

Last updated: