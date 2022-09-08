Couple's Workshop: Building Relationships with Vitality and Engagement
When:
Fri. Sep 16, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Contact Ken Woods, U.S. Army Veteran, at Ken.Woods@va.gov or call 713-440-4612.
Who: Veterans with Partners
Workshop is focused on skills to improve communication and enhance connection.
Benefits of Participating:
- Get help managing daily life and daily stressors
- Connect and share with other Veterans and trained experts
- Learn about new skills, techniques, and information to support
- a healthy relationship
- Help fellow Veterans by participating in research