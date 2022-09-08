 Skip to Content
Couple's Workshop: Building Relationships with Vitality and Engagement

When:

Fri. Sep 16, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Contact Ken Woods, U.S. Army Veteran, at Ken.Woods@va.gov or call 713-440-4612.

Who: Veterans with Partners

Workshop is focused on skills to improve communication and enhance connection.

Benefits of Participating:

  • Get help managing daily life and daily stressors
  • Connect and share with other Veterans and trained experts
  • Learn about new skills, techniques, and information to support
  • a healthy relationship
  • Help fellow Veterans by participating in research
