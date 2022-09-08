Couple's Workshop: Building Relationships with Vitality and Engagement

According to the Centers for Disease Control, our current transmission level in the community is high. As such, here are the health protection guidelines you need to be aware of before you enter one of our facilities:

Masks required

Self-screening. Contact your primary care team before visiting any of our locations if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

No more than 2 visitors allowed per inpatient

To reduce the number of people in our facilities, if you are able, please come alone to your outpatient medical appointments.

Physical distancing required.

View health protection level for all Houston VA locations