Resilience in the Path of Perinatal Loss with Enduring Support

Perinatal losses create ripples of impact on our reproductive beliefs, well-being, mood, and relationships. We aim to give voice to this experience, explore related topics, provide tools, and promote healing through community. Topics covered include:

• Disenfranchised grief, our reproductive story, & identifying losses

• Normalizing emotional experiences

• Self-care and self-compassion

• Managing difficult thoughts and images

• Connecting and navigating interactions with others

• Intimacy and body image

• Honoring the loss and moving forward in valued living

• Coping ahead for future fears

Additional Information

• 8-week group

• Group is closed and will be limited to maximum of 10 Veterans.

• Currently delivered via virtual platform on video telehealth

• Group will be held on Tuesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Register

Please contact Dr. Kristina Harper at 713-791-1414, ext. 26596.

