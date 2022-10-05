Veterans Movement Arts Workshop: Oct. 12

VA Houston Whole Health, Performing Arts Houston, and Diavolo welcome Veterans of all ages and abilities to participate in S.O.S. - Signs of Strength, the Diavolo Veterans Project.

The therapeutic and creative workshop will be held Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center campus. Registration is free and open to 20 Veterans. Register at www.performingartshouston.org.

Signs of Strength is a movement arts workshop led by Diavolo, an internationally-acclaimed creative movement company that combines storytelling and movement with the goal of restoring one’s mental, physical, and emotional strengths. The S.O.S. workshop aims to help Veterans restore their personal strengths, convey personal expressions about their service, and help discover clarifying context for their service experiences.