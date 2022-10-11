Hiring Fair: Sterile Processing
When:
Sat. Oct 22, 2022, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Bldg. 110 (across from the parking garage)
Cost:
Free
Medical Supply Technician (Sterile Processing)
- Please review the announcement and apply at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/682561100
- Register for Hiring Fair here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hiring-event-medical-supply-technician-sterile-processing-tickets-439873953837.
Lead Medical Supply Technician (Sterile Processing)
- Please review the announcement and apply at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/682544000
- Register for Hiring Fair here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hiring-event-lead-medical-supply-technician-sterile-processing-tickets-439879420187.
Supervisor Medical Supply Technician (Sterile Processing)
- Please review the announcement and apply at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/682530600
- Register for Hiring Fair here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hiring-event-supervisory-medical-supply-technician-sterile-processing-tickets-439813603327
Applicants can register for the Hiring Fair beginning Tuesday, Oct 11 at 12:30 p.m. through Friday, Oct 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. OR as soon as all 75 tickets have been reserved.
