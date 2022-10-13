 Skip to Content
Building a Better Relationship Workshop (Lunch & childcare provided)

When:

Sat. Oct 22, 2022, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm CT

Where:

Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare

233 Sgt. Holcomb Blvd.

South Conroe , TX

Cost:

Free

Building a Better Relationship Workshop!
Saturday, October 22, 2022, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare 233 Sgt. Holcomb Blvd., South Conroe, TX 77304

For Veterans & spouses/partners (married and unmarried couples)

Lunch & childcare provided!

Reasons to participate
• Learn to better communicate
• Learn new skills, techniques, and information to support a healthy relationship
• Enhance your relationship
• Help other Veterans & spouses by participating

To register, call 713-440-4612 or email ken.woods@va.gov.

