Building a Better Relationship Workshop (Lunch & childcare provided)
When:
Sat. Oct 22, 2022, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm CT
Where:
Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare
233 Sgt. Holcomb Blvd.
South Conroe , TX
Cost:
Free
Building a Better Relationship Workshop!
Saturday, October 22, 2022, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare 233 Sgt. Holcomb Blvd., South Conroe, TX 77304
For Veterans & spouses/partners (married and unmarried couples)
Lunch & childcare provided!
Reasons to participate
• Learn to better communicate
• Learn new skills, techniques, and information to support a healthy relationship
• Enhance your relationship
• Help other Veterans & spouses by participating
To register, call 713-440-4612 or email ken.woods@va.gov.See more events