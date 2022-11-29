PACT Act Resource Fair

Were you exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances while in the military?

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to these substances.

On Dec. 14, please join Houston VA for a PACT Act Resource Fair. We can provide a free toxic exposure screening, enroll you for VA health care, help you file claims and more.

Please bring your DD 214. Veterans, Veteran families, caregivers, survivors and advocates are invited to attend.

PACT Act Resource Fair

December 14, 2022

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn

(on the corner of the Houston VA

Medical Center campus)

6840 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77030

PACT Act

The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

To learn more about the PACT Act, please visit The PACT Act And Your VA Benefits | Veterans Affairs or call 800-698-2411.