Free Legal Clinic for Veterans & Family Members

DISCHARGE UPGRADES

VA BENEFITS

FAMILY LAW

GUARDIANSHIPS

WILLS & ESTATES

CRIMINAL RECORD CLEARING

LANDLORD/ TENANT ISSUES

TAX & BANKRUPTCY

CONSUMER MATTERS

OTHER CIVIL LEGAL ISSUES



Services are dependent upon financial eligibility such as income and assets.

If you are unable to attend in person, visit www.legalhelphouston.org to apply for assistance.

View other times for this event