Hiring Fair - Licensed Vocational Nurses
When:
Sat. Jan 21, 2023, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Sugar Land VA Clinic
1327 Lake Pointe Parkway, Suite 515
Sugar Land, TX 77478-4095
On the spot interviews & job offers!
LVN locations include:
- Conroe
- Humble
- Katy
- Lufkin
- Richmond/Sugar Land
- Texas City/Galveston
- Tomball
Must bring:
- Resume (Include start and end dates & hours per week)
- Unofficial transcripts
- Current nursing licenses (licensing state & number)
- 3 references - 1 from current supervisor (phone number and email)
- 2 forms of government-issued ID (names must match)
To register, please email MEDVAMCEmployment@va.gov.
Federal Benefits plus:
- Recruitment incentives for highly qualified candidates.
- Must remain in the position 2 years.