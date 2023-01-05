Skip to Content
Hiring Fair - Licensed Vocational Nurses

When:

Sat. Jan 21, 2023, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Sugar Land VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

Sugar Land VA Clinic
1327 Lake Pointe Parkway, Suite 515
Sugar Land, TX 77478-4095

On the spot interviews & job offers!

LVN locations include:

  • Conroe
  • Humble
  • Katy
  • Lufkin
  • Richmond/Sugar Land
  • Texas City/Galveston
  • Tomball

Must bring:

  • Resume (Include start and end dates & hours per week)
  • Unofficial transcripts
  • Current nursing licenses (licensing state & number)
  • 3 references - 1 from current supervisor (phone number and email)
  • 2 forms of government-issued ID (names must match)

To register, please email MEDVAMCEmployment@va.gov.

Federal Benefits plus:

  • Recruitment incentives for highly qualified candidates.
  • Must remain in the position 2 years.
