Whole Health – Parkinson’s Disease: Approach for Family Members/Caregivers
When:
Fri. Mar 10, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Whole Health – Parkinson’s Disease: Approach for Family Members/Caregivers
Presented by: Dr. Shannon Sisco, Ph.D.
Whole Health Clinical Director, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine
Date: March 10, 2023
Time: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CST
Virtual Venue: Microsoft Teams or Telephone Conference call
Target Audience: Open to VA Veterans & Family and VA Staff members
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 469-551-3381,,933277983#
Phone Conference ID: 933 277 983#
For additional questions, contact the staff below:
- Nurse Coordinator: Sally Samuel , RN 713-794-8410
- Administrative Officer: Anthony Washington, MBA 713-794-7841