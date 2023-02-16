Whole Health – Parkinson’s Disease: Approach for Family Members/Caregivers

Starting Feb. 17, Houston VA pharmacy will begin an upgrade of our automated dispensing system in an effort to improve Veterans care. This upgrade is anticipated to be complete on Feb. 24.

During this time, the system will be down and pharmacy staff will fill prescriptions by hand. Please be prepared for longer wait times for in-person pick-ups at our Houston campus.

This will not affect pick-ups at our outpatient clinics located in Beaumont or Lufkin.

To decrease wait time impacts, Veterans are strongly encouraged to request prescription refills in advance with mail delivery. Thank you for your patience as we improve our pharmacy dispensing system.

To learn about all of our prescription refill options, please visit Pharmacy | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs.