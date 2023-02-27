International Women’s Day Health Fair
When:
Wed. Mar 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Houston VA Gazebo located near pond (behind behind Bldg. 100)
Cost:
Free
International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Come out and learn more information on International Women's Day and receive education on staying healthy.
Get Free Flu Shots from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also learn about the following VA services: MOVE!, nutrition, Women's Clinic, Whole Health, Cancer Center, Healthy Teaching Kitchen, Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program, LGBTQ+ and learn how to dress for success.
More Info: vhahou_fwp@va.gov or call 713-791-1414, ext. 21851.See more events