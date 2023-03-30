Skip to Content
2023 Cancer Survivors Retreat

When:

Fri. Jun 2, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm CT

Where:

Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Garden/Gazebo Area

Cost:

Free

Veterans currently receiving cancer treatment, survivors and caregivers are invited to a mini-retreat at Houston VA in celebration of Cancer Survivors Day!

  • Free lunch
  • Sound bath therapy
  • Tai Chi for all ability levels
  • Relaxing nature meditation
  • Connect with other Veteran cancer survivors

More info: Contact Amanda Gunzelman at 713-408-1922 or amanda.gunzelman@va.gov.

