2023 Cancer Survivors Retreat
When:
Fri. Jun 2, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm CT
Where:
Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Garden/Gazebo Area
Cost:
Free
Veterans currently receiving cancer treatment, survivors and caregivers are invited to a mini-retreat at Houston VA in celebration of Cancer Survivors Day!
- Free lunch
- Sound bath therapy
- Tai Chi for all ability levels
- Relaxing nature meditation
- Connect with other Veteran cancer survivors
More info: Contact Amanda Gunzelman at 713-408-1922 or amanda.gunzelman@va.gov.See more events