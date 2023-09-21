Couples Workshop Retreat (Virtual)
When:
Sat. Oct 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Learn new ways to understand & enjoy each other more. Join a research project offering a one-day retreat for Veterans & their partners. Next available retreat is October 28, 2023 at 9 a.m. on Zoom.
For more information and to find out if you are eligible contact:
Ken Woods
U.S. Army Veteran
713-440-4612 or Ken.Woods@va.gov
Compensation is provided for your participation.