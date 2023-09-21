Celebration of Veteran Breast Cancer Survivors

Houston VA will hold a celebration of our Veteran breast cancer survivors on Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the outside gazebo. Lunch and giveaways will be provided for Veteran cancer survivors and their caregivers.

You are encouraged to wear pink or a breast cancer awareness shirt.

To register, please contact Amanda Gunzelman at 713-408-1922, Loan Linda Pham at 713-791-1414, ext. 25273 or Cindy Levine-Flynn at 713-791-1414, ext. 25273.