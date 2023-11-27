Tai Chi Tuesday

Tai Chi is a mind-body exercise combining slow-flowing intentional movements with breathing, awareness, and visualization. Rooted in the Asian traditions of martial arts, Chinese medicine and philosophy, Tai Chi enhances relaxation, vitality, focus, posture, balance, strength, flexibility, and mood.

Adapted narrative tai chi is tai chi adapted to allow any level of physical, mental, or cognitive function to participate. Our bodies can tell stories much like a ballet. What story is your tai chi movement expressing? The narrative part is your expression of the motion in story form.

Bring your sunglasses and water.

Contact: To RSVP & to reserve a chair contact Kathryn Kertz, OTR or Ligy John, MSPT, DPT@ 713-791-1414 ext. 24192.