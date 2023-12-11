Virtual Workshop: Strategies to Improve your Daily Life

Houston VA

Contact Army Veteran Ken Woods at 713-440-4612 or ken.woods@va.gov.

Held online on Zoom at no cost. Join us on your webcam-enabled computer, laptop or tablet.

Benefits of Participating:

Skills and strategies to help improve your daily life

Your involvement may help other Veterans and help in creating other programs for Veterans.

What do Veterans who have attended this workshop have to say?

“I’ve been to group therapy, one on one therapy... but this workshop was the best workshop that I’ve ever been to. It really helped me. I’m being honest.” -(Army Veteran with deployments to Iraq & Afghanistan

“You could tell that the workshop instructors had a genuine concern about helping Veterans. They listened attentively to our needs.”

Register: This workshop is for Veterans. Contact Army Veteran Ken Woods at 713-440-4612 or ken.woods@va.gov.