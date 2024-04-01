National Health Care Decisions Day Fair
When:
Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
4th Floor Auditorium
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans come express your wishes about your future health care, grab information about VA services and complete advance directive forms. We'll also have snacks and door prizes!
More Info: Please contact an advance care planning coordinator at 281-753-2015 or 281-796-4096.
Advance Care Planning & Making Decisions
What matters most in life and health is different for everyone. The more your health care team knows about what matters most to you, the better you can work together. Advance Care Planning & Making Decisions - Geriatrics and Extended Care