National Health Care Decisions Day Fair

When: Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 4th Floor Auditorium 2002 Holcombe Boulevard Houston, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Veterans come express your wishes about your future health care, grab information about VA services and complete advance directive forms. We'll also have snacks and door prizes!

More Info: Please contact an advance care planning coordinator at 281-753-2015 or 281-796-4096.

Advance Care Planning & Making Decisions

What matters most in life and health is different for everyone. The more your health care team knows about what matters most to you, the better you can work together. Advance Care Planning & Making Decisions - Geriatrics and Extended Care