Creating a Personal Archetype When: Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm CT Where: 22001 Northpark Dr., Suite 200 Houston, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





Join us for a symbolic journey in self-exploration. In this class we will cover the primary ingredients for a unified archetype, reflect on our own needs, and create an image of a personal archetype with which to meditate.

Mixed media: paper, pen, colored pencil, magazine cut-outs

Focus: Meditation, Creativity, Empowerment



If you have any questions, please contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov.