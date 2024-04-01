Skip to Content

Creating a Personal Archetype

When:

Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Where:

22001 Northpark Dr., Suite 200

Houston, TX

Cost:

Free

Join us for a symbolic journey in self-exploration.  In this class we will cover the primary ingredients for a unified archetype, reflect on our own needs, and create an image of a personal archetype with which to meditate.

Mixed media: paper, pen, colored pencil, magazine cut-outs
Focus: Meditation, Creativity, Empowerment

If you have any questions, please contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov.

