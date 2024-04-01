When: Fri. May 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: Houston VA Peaceful Garden (located outdoors between main hospital building and Old Spanish Trail – green side – near the Gazebo0. 2002 Holcombe Boulevard Houston, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Houston VA Whole Health is offering a 6-part series on “Spring Vegetable Gardening: Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities,” in collaboration with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.



Veterans will have the opportunity to get their hands dirty while learning how to grow vegetables in containers and raised beds.



When: Fridays on April 5, 12, and 26, and May 3, 10, and 24, 10-11 a.m.



Where: Houston VA Peaceful Garden (located outdoors between main hospital building and Old Spanish Trail – green side – near the Gazebo0.



How to Join: Drop-in participants are welcome! For more information, call Carmichael Khan, Social Worker, at 713-293-2387 or Lazaro Seriale, Peer Support Specialist, at 346-221-0900.