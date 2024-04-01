Opera To Go!

When: Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT Where: 4th Floor Auditorium 2002 Holcombe Boulevard Houston, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Veterans and their families and friends are invited to experience a fully staged, high-energy, 45-minute opera at no cost, thanks to a partnership with Whole Health and the Houston Grand Opera. Experience Katie: Strongest of the Strong, which celebrates women’s strength and confidence through the inspiring true story of Katie Sandwina, a circus strongwoman who defied expectations and helped lead the US women’s suffrage movement.

How to join: No tickets required! Audience members are welcome to join the day of the event.