Cultivating Empathy through Music and Storytelling

When: Thu. May 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Building 108A, Room 129 2002 Holcombe Boulevard Houston, TX Cost: Free





This 90-minute workshop, offered through a partnership between Whole Health and the Houston Grand Opera, creates an opportunity for Veterans to connect through music and its meaning in their lives. Participants will explore the experience and emotions of different kinds of music, and will reflect and share about music that has had meaning for them. The workshop promotes self-awareness, community, and connection to others through art.