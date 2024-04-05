Skip to Content

Cancer Survivors Day Celebration

When:

Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

4th Floor Auditorium

2002 Holcombe Boulevard

Houston, TX

Cost:

Free

This year's theme is 'Sweet Dreams - Addressing Sleep in Cancer Survivors'.

Celebration Highlights:

  • Lunch provided
  • VA Sleep Clinic Presentation
  • Tai Chi and Guided Imagery Classes with focus on sleep.
  • VA staff from Mental Health, Whole Health, Nutrition, Tobacco Cessation & more will also share health tips.

Open to all cancer survivors and caregivers, including anyone currently receiving cancer treatment and those not on treatment but who have a history of cancer.

RSVP Required: Please contact Amanda Gunzelman at 713-408-1922 or amanda.gunzelman@va.gov.

