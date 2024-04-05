Cancer Survivors Day Celebration

When: Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 4th Floor Auditorium 2002 Holcombe Boulevard Houston, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





This year's theme is 'Sweet Dreams - Addressing Sleep in Cancer Survivors'.

Celebration Highlights:

Lunch provided

VA Sleep Clinic Presentation

Tai Chi and Guided Imagery Classes with focus on sleep.

VA staff from Mental Health, Whole Health, Nutrition, Tobacco Cessation & more will also share health tips.

Open to all cancer survivors and caregivers, including anyone currently receiving cancer treatment and those not on treatment but who have a history of cancer.

RSVP Required: Please contact Amanda Gunzelman at 713-408-1922 or amanda.gunzelman@va.gov.