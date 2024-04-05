Cancer Survivors Day Celebration
When:
Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
4th Floor Auditorium
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
This year's theme is 'Sweet Dreams - Addressing Sleep in Cancer Survivors'.
Celebration Highlights:
- Lunch provided
- VA Sleep Clinic Presentation
- Tai Chi and Guided Imagery Classes with focus on sleep.
- VA staff from Mental Health, Whole Health, Nutrition, Tobacco Cessation & more will also share health tips.
Open to all cancer survivors and caregivers, including anyone currently receiving cancer treatment and those not on treatment but who have a history of cancer.
RSVP Required: Please contact Amanda Gunzelman at 713-408-1922 or amanda.gunzelman@va.gov.