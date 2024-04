When: Sat. May 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





This virtual workshop will help couple’s understand & enjoy each other more. Compensation will be provided.

To register or learn more, contact Army Veteran Ken Woods at 713-440-4612 or ken.woods@va.gov.

Learn more about our couple's workshops: Couple’s Workshop Helps Veterans Strengthen Romantic Relationships | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs