National Donate Life Month Donor Drive

When: Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 1st Floor Main Lobby 2002 Holcombe Boulevard Houston, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





This National Donate Life Month, we cordially invite you to align with the Houston VA Transplant Team in helping save lives by participating in our annual donor drive on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Houston VA Main Lobby.

Your decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor gives hope and light to the 100,000 people on the national transplant waiting list who are waiting for a second chance at life.

If you have any questions regarding this donor drive, please contact Marielle Weston via email at Marielle.Weston@va.gov.