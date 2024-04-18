When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: 4th floor auditorium 2002 Holcombe Boulevard Houston, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Please contact Sheryl Corbit at , ext. 223414 or sheryl.corbit@va.gov to enter or for more information.

Attention all artists, musicians, dancers, dramatists and creative writers!

Houston VA will hold our local competition for the 2024 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition on July 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the 4th floor auditorium. Must enter by July 3, 2024.

Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.

Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. Local creative arts competition top winning entries advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.

Learn more about the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival: National Veterans Creative Arts Festival - National Veterans Sports Programs.