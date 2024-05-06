Beaumont PACT Act Claims & Enrollment Clinic

Beaumont, Community Based Outpatient Clinic, PACT Act Claims & Enrollment Clinic

When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: 3420 Veterans Circle Beaumont, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Beaumont VA Clinic Cost: Free





Attention all Beaumont Veterans!

The Beaumont VA Clinic is hosting a PACT Act Enrollment and Claims Clinic on Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 9: 00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the Beaumont Community Based Outpatient Clinic located at 3420 Veterans Cir, Beaumont, TX.

The event will include enrollment specialists to aid in the support of Veterans obtaining healthcare and service-connected disability claims. Additionally, the event will harbor tables and information with representatives from Whole Health, Women Veterans, Suicide Prevention, and many more. Light refreshments will be served.

This event was made possible is in partnership with the Michael E. DeBakey Healthcare System and our partners at the Regional Veterans Benefits Administration. This event is free and open to the public.

Join us! We look forward to seeing you there.

For questions, contact (409) 981-8550.