Caregiver support
VA Houston health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 28634
Care we provide at VA Houston
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Houston caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Houston region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274