Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Houston health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Coordinator
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-794-3741
Email: LuisR.Paulino@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Houston
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Houston homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
Annual Stand Downs are opportunities for homeless Veterans to access a broad spectrum of services at one convenient location and to create a plan for re-entry into mainstream society. The event brings a wide range of specialized resources together to provide homeless Veterans with comprehensive medical and psychosocial services.
The Supported Employment Program is designed to help disabled Veterans find and maintain competitive employment. This new model for vocational rehabilitation avoids lengthy pre-vocational assessments and shelter-type work experiences in favor of directly placing and supporting Veterans in community-based jobs tailored to individual preferences, needs, and strengths. Veterans are assigned to an employment specialist who can dedicate a significant amount of one-on-one time in the pursuit of employment, even if the Veteran prefers only a few hours of work per week, and in supporting the worker indefinitely after the hire.
The CASE Program provides drop-in mental health evaluation in the Psychiatric Evaluation and Admission Clinic (PEAC), Behavioral Medicine services, and Telemedicine with VA outpatient clinics. CASE also performs Compensation & Pension Exams for the VA Regional Office and Neuropsychological Testing.
CMHP provides comprehensive treatment to Veterans with serious and persistent mental illness. This program treats patients with a variety of diagnoses, which include, but are not limited to psychotic disorders, mood disorders, and behavioral problems associated with dementia disorders. Family involvement is strongly encouraged since symptoms of these illnesses greatly influence family life. CMHP is a flexible program that allows Veterans to enter the part of the program best designed to serve their individual needs.
TRP offers comprehensive treatment to Veterans with a diagnosis of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or a related disorder. This program provides a wide range of services to help Veterans better manage their symptoms. TRP uses a team approach because bringing together professionals from psychiatry, nursing, social work, psychology, and other disciplines allows the program to better assess, plan for, and treat Veterans seeking assistance.
SDVR is comprised of the Substance Dependence Rehabilitation Section (SDRS) and the Vocational Rehabilitation Section (VRS). SDRS assists Veterans recovery from drug and alcohol dependence through comprehensive treatment which may include detoxification, case management, addiction education, relapse prevention skill training, support groups, social work services, health screening, referrals for medical care and/or vocational rehabilitation, psychiatric assessment and care, grief, sober seniors, women’s support groups, and certificates of successful completion. Levels of care include partial hospitalization, day and night-time schedules for low intensity and aftercare, and alumni groups. VRS is committed to assisting Veterans with psychiatric or physical disabilities reach their highest level of vocational productivity. The program helps Veterans referred by their Mental Health Care Line or rehabilitation team by providing vocational counseling, work therapy, job readiness training, job search, referrals to community resources, and the Houston VA Regional Office.
All VA Homeless programs serve women Veterans as well as men. In addition, our facility provides special mental health services for women including a Women’s Therapy Group and a Women’s Behavioral Health Liaison within the MEDVAMC Women’s Center that provides psychiatric evaluation and treatment. The Women Veterans Coordinators at the Veterans Outreach Centers also offer a Sexual Trauma Counseling Program (aided by the Trauma Recovery Program) and individual, group, and family counseling.
Additional contacts
- Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program: 713-794-7848
- Hotline for homeless Veterans: 1-877-4AID VET or 877-424-3838
- McGovern Drop-In Center for Homeless Veterans:
- Location: 1418 Preston Avenue, Houston, TX 77002
- Phone: 713-794-7533