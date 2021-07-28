Homeless Veteran care

The Supported Employment Program is designed to help disabled Veterans find and maintain competitive employment. This new model for vocational rehabilitation avoids lengthy pre-vocational assessments and shelter-type work experiences in favor of directly placing and supporting Veterans in community-based jobs tailored to individual preferences, needs, and strengths. Veterans are assigned to an employment specialist who can dedicate a significant amount of one-on-one time in the pursuit of employment, even if the Veteran prefers only a few hours of work per week, and in supporting the worker indefinitely after the hire.