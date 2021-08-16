Mental health care

Care we provide at VA Houston

The Behavioral Health Department offers inpatient, outpatient, and community-based treatment programs. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

Psychiatry

Psychology

Services for Veterans who are homeless

Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs by referral

Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

