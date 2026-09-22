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Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Houston health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

To speak to a Patient Advocate, please call 713-794-7884.

patient advocate

Peggy J. Franklin

Chief, Patient Advocacy Division

VA Houston health care

Phone:

William_Eric_Babers

William Eric Babers

Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate

Wendi Garcia

Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate

Kathryn Linton

Patient Advocate/Veteran Experience Specialist

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate

Tanya Lucky

Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Patient Advocate

Alicia Ricks

Patient Advocate/Veteran Experience Specialist

VA Houston health care

Phone:

patient advocate

Arold Washington

Patient Advocate/Veteran Experience Specialist

VA Houston health care

Phone:

Alternatively, the Patient Advocates can be reached through Secure Messaging on My HealtheVet by sending a message to HOU-Veterans Experience Service Center HOU_ADMIN.

Care we provide at VA Houston

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

If you are having difficulties with your service-connected rating, compensation, or pension, please contact the Houston VA Regional Office at 713-383-1999 or 800-827-1000 or the Texas Veterans Commission at 713-794-7785.

Beaumont Patient AdvocateLatrecia Garrett409-981-8550, Ext. 280613Lufkin Patient AdvocateHeather Perkins936-671-4300, Ext. 331155Conroe Patient AdvocateChrystal Henderson936-522-4000, Ext. 310910Galveston Patient AdvocateDavid Hendricks713-503-3328, Ext. 272506Humble Health System SpecialistSheri Kuhlenschmidt281-540-5018, Ext. 350864Katy Patient AdvocateDiane Caldwell281-578-4600, Ext. 241535Lake Jackson Health System SpecialistSharon Bondy979-230-4852, Ext. 341432Richmond Patient AdvocateJoseph Kendrick832-595-7700, Ext. 320129Sugar Land Patient AdvocateJoseph Kendrick281-275-8900, Ext. 320129Texas City Patient AdvocateDavid Hendricks409-986-2900, Ext. 272506Tomball Patient AdvocateMartha M. Chandler281-516-1515, Ext. 251515

Patient Visit Surveys

After your visit, you may receive a questionnaire or survey about your most recent visit. We encourage Veterans to use these surveys to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right, and use these compliments to recognize our staff.

  • Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients (SHEP): A confidential questionnaire by mail asking you about your recent outpatient or inpatient care at our medical center or community based outpatient clinic.
  • Veteran Signals (VSignals): Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey after a face-to-face, telephone, VA Video Connect visit, or prescription refill.
  • Press Ganey: Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey about a recent visit.

Veteran feedback

Aside from the surveys above, Veterans have a few other options on how to provide us feedback.

  • Share your Experience” forms: There are “Share Your Experience” boxes with feedback forms located outside the prime care clinics, near the red elevators in the main lobby, and a couple of other locations in the facility. Complete the form provided and leave it in the box.
  • You may also send positive or negative feedback to VA via our website at Ask VA.

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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