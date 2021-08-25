 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Houston health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

To speak to a Patient Advocate, please call 713-794-7884.

Peggy_J_Franklin

Peggy J. Franklin

Chief, Patient Advocacy Division

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 23193

William_Eric_Babers

William Eric Babers

Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 22448

Photo of Edwin Guobadia.

Edwin Guobadia, PhD

Social Worker/Patient Advocate

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 21210

Lashuida_Jackson

Lashuida Jackson

Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 24812

Lillie Swafford, Patient Advocate

Lillie T. Swafford

Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 21851

Alternatively, you may contact us through e-mail using the VA National Inquiry Routing & Information System (IRIS).

Care we provide at VA Houston

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

If you are having difficulties with your service-connected rating, compensation, or pension, please contact the Houston VA Regional Office at 713-383-1999 or 800-827-1000 or the Texas Veterans Commission at 713-794-7785.

Additional contacts
Beaumont Patient Advocate Eric Brode 409-981-8550 Ext. 10613
Lufkin Patient Advocate Monica Green 936-671-4363
Conroe Patient Advocate Janet Dollins 936-522-4010
Galveston Patient Advocate Vacant 713-503-3328
Humble Administrative Officer Lupe Montana 713-791-1414, Ext. 20870
Katy Patient Advocate Diane Caldwell 281-578-4600, Ext. 11535
Lake Jackson Patient Advocate Sharon Bondy 713-791-1414, Ext. 10104
Richmond Patient Advocate Sharon Bondy 281-908-3984
Sugar Land Patient Advocate Sharon Bondy 713-791-1414, Ext. 10104
Texas City Patient Advocate Vacant 409-986-2900, Ext. 10506
Tomball Patient Advocate Martha M. Chandler 281-516-1515

Patient Visit Surveys

After your visit, you may receive a questionnaire or survey about your most recent visit. We encourage Veterans to use these surveys to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right, and use these compliments to recognize our staff.

  • Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients (SHEP): A confidential questionnaire by mail asking you about your recent outpatient or inpatient care at our medical center or community based outpatient clinic.
  • Veteran Signals (VSignals): Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey after a face-to-face, telephone, VA Video Connect visit, or prescription refill.
  • Press Ganey: Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey about a recent visit.
     
