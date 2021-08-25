Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Houston health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
To speak to a Patient Advocate, please call 713-794-7884.
Chief, Patient Advocacy Division
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 23193
Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 22448
Social Worker/Patient Advocate
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 21210
Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 24812
Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 21851
Alternatively, you may contact us through e-mail using the VA National Inquiry Routing & Information System (IRIS).
Care we provide at VA Houston
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
If you are having difficulties with your service-connected rating, compensation, or pension, please contact the Houston VA Regional Office at 713-383-1999 or 800-827-1000 or the Texas Veterans Commission at 713-794-7785.
|Beaumont Patient Advocate
|Eric Brode
|409-981-8550 Ext. 10613
|Lufkin Patient Advocate
|Monica Green
|936-671-4363
|Conroe Patient Advocate
|Janet Dollins
|936-522-4010
|Galveston Patient Advocate
|Vacant
|713-503-3328
|Humble Administrative Officer
|Lupe Montana
|713-791-1414, Ext. 20870
|Katy Patient Advocate
|Diane Caldwell
|281-578-4600, Ext. 11535
|Lake Jackson Patient Advocate
|Sharon Bondy
|713-791-1414, Ext. 10104
|Richmond Patient Advocate
|Sharon Bondy
|281-908-3984
|Sugar Land Patient Advocate
|Sharon Bondy
|713-791-1414, Ext. 10104
|Texas City Patient Advocate
|Vacant
|409-986-2900, Ext. 10506
|Tomball Patient Advocate
|Martha M. Chandler
|281-516-1515
Patient Visit Surveys
After your visit, you may receive a questionnaire or survey about your most recent visit. We encourage Veterans to use these surveys to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right, and use these compliments to recognize our staff.
- Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients (SHEP): A confidential questionnaire by mail asking you about your recent outpatient or inpatient care at our medical center or community based outpatient clinic.
- Veteran Signals (VSignals): Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey after a face-to-face, telephone, VA Video Connect visit, or prescription refill.
- Press Ganey: Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey about a recent visit.