Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Houston health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
To speak to a Patient Advocate, please call 713-794-7884.
Peggy J. Franklin
Chief, Patient Advocacy Division
VA Houston health care
Phone:
William Eric Babers
Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Wendi Garcia
Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Kathryn Linton
Patient Advocate/Veteran Experience Specialist
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Tanya Lucky
Patient Advocate/Veterans Experience Specialist
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Alicia Ricks
Patient Advocate/Veteran Experience Specialist
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Arold Washington
Patient Advocate/Veteran Experience Specialist
VA Houston health care
Phone:
Alternatively, the Patient Advocates can be reached through Secure Messaging on My HealtheVet by sending a message to HOU-Veterans Experience Service Center HOU_ADMIN.
Care we provide at VA Houston
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
If you are having difficulties with your service-connected rating, compensation, or pension, please contact the Houston VA Regional Office at 713-383-1999 or 800-827-1000 or the Texas Veterans Commission at 713-794-7785.
Patient Visit Surveys
After your visit, you may receive a questionnaire or survey about your most recent visit. We encourage Veterans to use these surveys to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right, and use these compliments to recognize our staff.
- Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients (SHEP): A confidential questionnaire by mail asking you about your recent outpatient or inpatient care at our medical center or community based outpatient clinic.
- Veteran Signals (VSignals): Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey after a face-to-face, telephone, VA Video Connect visit, or prescription refill.
- Press Ganey: Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey about a recent visit.
Veteran feedback
Aside from the surveys above, Veterans have a few other options on how to provide us feedback.
- “Share your Experience” forms: There are “Share Your Experience” boxes with feedback forms located outside the prime care clinics, near the red elevators in the main lobby, and a couple of other locations in the facility. Complete the form provided and leave it in the box.
- You may also send positive or negative feedback to VA via our website at Ask VA.