Returning service member care
VA Houston health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator/social worker about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Sandra G. Posada, LCSW-S, ACSW, CCM
Program Manager, Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-794-7075
Care we provide at VA Houston
The Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program (formerly called the Transition and Care Management and OEF/OIF/OND Program) provides assistance to Post-9/11 Veterans transitioning from DOD to VA Healthcare. The program is offered to Veterans at VA Houston and our community based outpatient clinics. We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
|David A. Lee, LCSW
|M2VA Senior Social Work Case Manager/Program Coordinator
|713-791-1414, ext. 23788
|Vickie L. Toliver
|M2VA Transition Patient Advocate
|713-794-8825
|Doris Barnes
|M2VA Administrative Support Assistant
|713-791-1414, ext. 21689
|Kirstie Gilmer, LCSW
|Polytrauma Senior Social Work Case Manager
|713-578-4757
|Paul Hoisington, LCSW
|M2VA Social Work Case Manager
|713-791-1414, ext. 25053
|Amber L. Martin, LCSW
|M2VA Social Work Case Manager
|713-791-1414, ext. 25053
|Darrell Spates, LMSW
|M2VA Social Work Case Manager
|713-791-1414, ext. 26640
|K'Breaun Watkins, LMSW
|M2VA Social Work Case Manager
|713-791-1414, ext. 26640
|Ray Love, MD
|Post Deployment Clinic OEF/OIF/OND Champion
|713-791-1414, ext. 22836
|Katrinka Goggins, RN
|Post Deployment Clinic
|713-791-1414, ext. 25390
|Sharece M. Hamilton, NP
|Post Deployment Clinic
|713-791-1414, ext. 22836
|Robin Hartley, LVN
|Post Deployment Clinic
|713-791-1414, ext. 25488
|Anthony M. Brown
|Post Deployment Clinic Medical Support Assistant
|713-791-1414, ext. 21491
|Joshua Rainey
|Post Deployment Clinic Advanced Medical Support Assistant
|713-791-1414, ext. 21491
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. There are 3 Vet Centers in the Houston area that provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.