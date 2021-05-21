 Skip to Content
Returning service member care

VA Houston health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator/social worker about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Sandra G. Posada, LCSW-S, ACSW, CCM

Program Manager, Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-794-7075

Care we provide at VA Houston

The Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program (formerly called the Transition and Care Management and OEF/OIF/OND Program) provides assistance to Post-9/11 Veterans transitioning from DOD to VA Healthcare.  The program is offered to Veterans at VA Houston and our community based outpatient clinics. We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance
Additional contacts
David A. Lee, LCSW M2VA Senior Social Work Case Manager/Program Coordinator 713-791-1414, ext. 23788
Vickie L. Toliver M2VA Transition Patient Advocate 713-794-8825
Doris Barnes M2VA Administrative Support Assistant 713-791-1414, ext. 21689
Kirstie Gilmer, LCSW Polytrauma Senior Social Work Case Manager 713-578-4757
Paul Hoisington, LCSW M2VA Social Work Case Manager 713-791-1414, ext. 25053
Amber L. Martin, LCSW M2VA Social Work Case Manager 713-791-1414, ext. 25053
Darrell Spates, LMSW M2VA Social Work Case Manager 713-791-1414, ext. 26640
K'Breaun Watkins, LMSW M2VA Social Work Case Manager 713-791-1414, ext. 26640
Ray Love, MD Post Deployment Clinic OEF/OIF/OND Champion 713-791-1414, ext. 22836
Katrinka Goggins, RN Post Deployment Clinic 713-791-1414, ext. 25390
Sharece M. Hamilton, NP Post Deployment Clinic 713-791-1414, ext. 22836
Robin Hartley, LVN Post Deployment Clinic 713-791-1414, ext. 25488
Anthony M. Brown Post Deployment Clinic Medical Support Assistant 713-791-1414, ext. 21491
Joshua Rainey Post Deployment Clinic Advanced Medical Support Assistant 713-791-1414, ext. 21491

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. There are 3 Vet Centers in the Houston  area that provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

  • Patient advocates

    When to contact a patient advocate at VA Houston and how they can help.

    Learn what benefits VA offers to Post-9/11 Veterans (previously called the OEF/OIF/OND Program).

    If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

