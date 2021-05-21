Returning service member care

Care we provide at VA Houston

The Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program (formerly called the Transition and Care Management and OEF/OIF/OND Program) provides assistance to Post-9/11 Veterans transitioning from DOD to VA Healthcare. The program is offered to Veterans at VA Houston and our community based outpatient clinics. We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including: