Women Veteran care

VA Houston health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a care coordinator

Rola El-Serag, MD

Medical Director of Women's Health Program

VA Houston health care

Phone: 832-771-2596

Deleene Menefee, PhD

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Houston health care

Phone: 281-221-0596

Marlene Cano, BSN, RN-BC

Maternity Care Coordinator

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-684-4029

Ginger Chapman, RN

Assistant Women Veterans Program Manager & Infertility Champion

VA Houston health care

Phone: 281-658-3177

Portia Hill-Simmons

Assistant for Women’s Health Program

VA Houston health care

Phone: 832-665-9705

Kimberly Pitts

Clinical Coordinator

VA Houston health care

Phone: Kimberly Pitts

Felicia Rivas, RN

Clinical Coordinator for Mammography and Cervical Cancer Screening

VA Houston health care

Phone: 281-455-2428

Care we provide at VA Houston

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Routine gynecology
  • Maternity care and postpartum support
  • Mammography and ultrasounds
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Patient self-directed scheduling for mammography screening. Schedule your annual mammogram by calling 713-791-1414, ext. 22471 or 22954.
  • Women's Inpatient Specialty Environment of Recovery (WISER)

