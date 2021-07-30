Women Veteran care
VA Houston health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Medical Director of Women's Health Program
VA Houston health care
Phone: 832-771-2596
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Houston health care
Phone: 281-221-0596
Maternity Care Coordinator
VA Houston health care
Phone: 713-684-4029
Assistant Women Veterans Program Manager & Infertility Champion
VA Houston health care
Phone: 281-658-3177
Assistant for Women’s Health Program
VA Houston health care
Phone: 832-665-9705
Clinical Coordinator
VA Houston health care
Phone: Kimberly Pitts
Clinical Coordinator for Mammography and Cervical Cancer Screening
VA Houston health care
Phone: 281-455-2428
Care we provide at VA Houston
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Routine gynecology
- Maternity care and postpartum support
- Mammography and ultrasounds
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Patient self-directed scheduling for mammography screening. Schedule your annual mammogram by calling 713-791-1414, ext. 22471 or 22954.
- Women's Inpatient Specialty Environment of Recovery (WISER)