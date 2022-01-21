Campus map

Directions

From the west

Take I-10 East towards Houston. Exit to I-45 South. Continue and exit State Route 288 South. Exit Holcombe Boulevard. The medical center is located approximately 1 mile on the left.

From the east

Take I-10 West towards Houston. Exit I-59 South. Continue and exit State Route 288 South. Exit Holcombe Boulevard. The medical center is located approximately 1 mile on the left.

From the north

Take I-45 South or I-59 South towards Houston. Continue and exit State Route 288 South. Exit Holcombe Boulevard. The medical center is located approximately 1 mile on the left.

From the south

Take State Route 288 North. Exit Yellowstone Boulevard. Continue to Holcombe Boulevard and turn left. The medical center is located approximately 1 mile on the left.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

2002 Holcombe Boulevard

Houston, TX 77030

Coordinates: 29°42'22.10"N 95°23'10.96"W