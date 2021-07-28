 Skip to Content
Fisher House

The Houston Fisher House provides living suites, at no cost, to family members of hospitalized Veterans and military members.

About Fisher House

The VA Fisher House is a "home away from home" for families and patients receiving medical care within MEDVAMC. This facility is available free of charge to families of Veterans being treated for long-term illnesses.

Accommodations

MEDVAMC is the first VA to have three Fisher Houses. They each feature a common, fully stocked shared kitchen, spacious dining room, inviting living room, a family room, and laundry facilities. Fisher House I has 21 guest suites with private baths, and Fisher House II and III have 20 each. All rooms are equipped with a TV. Fisher House I also has a playroom for guests with children.

Image of Fisher House I located on the Houston VA campus.

How do I make a reservation?

Referrals to the Fisher House are made through the patients treatment team. If you would like to make a reservation, please ask a clinician from your family members’ treatment team to submit a referral to the Fisher House staff. Requesting a reservation does not guarantee lodging. Lodging is dependent on eligibility and availability.

Image of Fisher House dining room located on the Houston VA campus.

Who is Eligible to Stay?

The following are general criteria for staying at the Houston Fisher House: 

  • Housing is medically necessary for pre- or post-care. 
  • Guests must be medically stable and capable of self-care or be accompanied by a caregiver able to provide care. 
  • Guest must be required to travel more than 50 miles from the Veterans home to the VA. 
  • Can stay in an unsupervised setting. 
  • Have no communicable diseases. 

Off site lodging for Veterans may be available. At the off-site lodging facility, mini-kitchens are available in the room. Transportation is available from the off-site facility during certain time periods. 
 

Image of Fisher House bedroom located on the Houston VA campus.

Restrictions

  • MEDVAMC is a smoke-free campus. Smoking is not permitted anywhere on campus, including in or around the Fisher House. 
  • Firearms and/or weapons, and alcohol and/or illicit drugs are not permitted.
  • No food or drink items are permitted outside of the kitchen and dining rooms. You may not have food or beverages (other than water) in your room. 
  • Pets are not permitted. Only certified and trained service animals are allowed in the Fisher House and require prior approval. 
  • No additional guests are permitted in the rooms without prior approval.
     
Photo of the kitchen in a Fisher House located on the Houston VA campus.

If you need to contact us to confirm your reservation status at the Fisher House, call 713-794-8095 or toll-free 1-800-553-2278, ext. 28095.

