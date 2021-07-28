About Fisher House

The VA Fisher House is a "home away from home" for families and patients receiving medical care within MEDVAMC. This facility is available free of charge to families of Veterans being treated for long-term illnesses.

Accommodations

MEDVAMC is the first VA to have three Fisher Houses. They each feature a common, fully stocked shared kitchen, spacious dining room, inviting living room, a family room, and laundry facilities. Fisher House I has 21 guest suites with private baths, and Fisher House II and III have 20 each. All rooms are equipped with a TV. Fisher House I also has a playroom for guests with children.