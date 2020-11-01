News releases

 Skip to Content
VA clinical breakthrough study shows effective male UTI treatments in just seven days

August 03, 2021

VA clinical breakthrough study shows effective male UTI treatments in just seven days.

VA Secretary recognizes Houston VA nurse for dedication, service to Veterans

May 13, 2021

A Houston VA nurse recently won the national Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs for helping to improve health care services for Veterans.

New Humble VA Clinic now open

May 07, 2021

Houston VA is bringing more health care closer to your home! We are proud to offer Veterans primary care, mental health and phlebotomy services in a beautiful new outpatient clinic, located in Humble, Texas.

