News releases

VA clinical breakthrough study shows effective male UTI treatments in just seven daysAugust 03, 2021
VA Secretary recognizes Houston VA nurse for dedication, service to VeteransMay 13, 2021
A Houston VA nurse recently won the national Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs for helping to improve health care services for Veterans.
New Humble VA Clinic now openMay 07, 2021
Houston VA is bringing more health care closer to your home! We are proud to offer Veterans primary care, mental health and phlebotomy services in a beautiful new outpatient clinic, located in Humble, Texas.