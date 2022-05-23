Houston National Cemetery Holds Memorial Day Ceremony, May 30

PRESS RELEASE

May 23, 2022

Houston , TX — This will be the first public Memorial Day ceremony at Houston National Cemetery since 2019. VA is eager to have the local community and media partners spread the word and attend.

What: 2022 Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony

Who: Keynote Speaker: Phillip Blackmon, Radio Host of the Phillip Blackmon Show

When: May 30, 2022, at 9 a.m.

Where: Houston National Cemetery

Hemicycle

10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038

Background: VA invites the public to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony at Houston National Cemetery on Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

The 419-acre Cemetery was dedicated on Dec. 7, 1965 and is in the northern part of Houston. Since inception, the Cemetery has conducted more than 111,000 interments of Veterans and eligible dependents.

Parking: All guests are urged to arrive early due to limited onsite parking.

Further details: Seating is limited -- we suggest you bring lawn chairs or blankets. Bottled water will be provided. Guests visiting gravesites only and not attending the ceremony are encouraged to visit after 2 p.m. to avoid traffic and congestion due to the ceremony.

Gravesite Locations: There will be assistance in gravesite locations at the Administration building and throughout the cemetery. Due to the large volume of visitors on Memorial Day, guests may choose to use the grave locator located at the website prior to their visit: http://gravelocator.cem.va.gov/.

Special Instruction: While this will be an outdoor event, all attendees, including media, are encouraged to adhere to local CDC guidelines.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jose Henriquez, Administrative Officer

281-447-8686 (office)

504-388-9790