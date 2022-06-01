Houston VA Hiring Fair set for June 4th

PRESS RELEASE

June 1, 2022

Houston , TX — The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is hosting a hiring fair at its main medical center, located at 2002 Holcombe Blvd. Houston, TX, 77030 on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The health system is seeking to recruit Registered Nurses (RNs), Certified Nursing Assistants and Advanced Medical Support Assistants for full time positions at the Houston VA Medical Center and 11 surrounding outpatient clinics in Southeast Texas.

Houston VA staff honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being in a patient centered interactive health care organization. “We are actively recruiting for these positions to continue in our mission of providing safe care to our Veterans” stated Lindsey Crain, Acting Medical Center Director. “Having a qualified, motivated, and compassionate workforce is vital to our success”.

The hiring fair will allow for candidates to speak directly with staff about job opportunities and the organization’s culture, share their resume with human resource representatives, and participate in on-site interviews with management officials.

“Our goal is that qualified job seekers leave the hiring fair with a tentative start date to join our team, ” Crain said.

Applicants are asked to thoroughly review the job fair information on our website prior to attending. Candidates are asked to have a resume, two approved forms of identification, current licensing/certification, and Schedule A Letter (if applicable).

Veterans seeking employment are asked to bring a copy of their military discharge paperwork (DD Form 214- Certificate of Release or Discharge) and a Letter of Disability (if applicable). Applicants for the CNA and RN positions are asked to register in advance by emailing: vhahouNursingJobFair@va.gov.

As part of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Houston VA offers great benefits, competitive salaries, paid time off and paid holidays, career advancement opportunities, and more. Applicants may be eligible for a one-time sign-on bonus.

Houston VA is one of the nation’s leading VA healthcare systems, employing more than 6,000 medical professionals and support staff dedicated to providing high-quality care to Veterans residing in Southeast Texas. The organization operates a main medical center in downtown Houston as well as 11 community-based outpatient clinics in the surrounding suburbs.

Those who are interested in employment and serving those who have served our country, are encouraged to visit Events | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs to see additional requirements.