Houston VA receives National Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality

November 15, 2021

Houston , TX — VA Medical Center secures one of the top spots in the nation for excellence in nursing at an academic medical center

The Houston VA Medical Center has been named a 2021 NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality® winner by Press Ganey, a national leader in healthcare consumer and workforce engagement. Houston’s Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is one of six healthcare organizations to win the accolade, which recognizes the hospital as a top performing organization across 17 quality measures.



The Press Ganey NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality® is a preeminent, competitive achievement for leading healthcare organizations. Presented annually, the award applauds hospitals and health systems that elevate the field of nursing and in turn, improve the overall patient experience.



“We are proud to have our nursing team recognized for their outstanding performance, especially during a year with so many challenges presented by the pandemic” said Kelly Irving, RN, Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the Houston VA. “Every day, our nurses make compassionate, meaningful connections with our patients, all while prioritizing safety and quality. They are proud to touch the lives and hearts of the Veterans who have served our country.”



Press Ganey’s NDNQI® Award also demonstrates the Houston VA’s positive collaborations, continuous learning and ongoing efforts to create a work environment focused on developing and retaining nurses to care for our nation’s heroes.



“Press Ganey is honored to recognize the Houston VA as a national leader in outstanding nursing care,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey.



