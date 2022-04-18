Houston VA seeking nominations to name Women’s Health Center

PRESS RELEASE

April 18, 2022

Houston , TX — The Houston VA Medical Center is naming our Women’s Health Center after a woman Veteran from the great state of Texas, and we need your help!

You are invited to nominate a local woman Veteran by describing her significant contributions to our country, to the local community, and during and after her military service. Self-nominations are accepted.

"Women make up about 10 percent of the Veteran population and are one of the fastest growing groups of Veterans," said Deleene Menefee, Women Veterans Program Manager. "The goal of this campaign is to recognize the military and community service of women Veterans and to provide women with an opportunity to see themselves when they walk into our VA facilities. This effort is in support of a larger cultural transformation already at work across VA."

Nominees will be judged by a panel of fellow women Veterans. The winner will be announced at a special ceremony at the Houston VA on Texas Women Veterans’ Day, June 12, 2022.

Please include a photo of your nominee if possible. We will use the photos for a special display.

Information for Nomination

Nominee’s name: Self, Other Living Veteran or Deceased Veteran? Branch of Service/Rank: Nominee’s accomplishments/achievements: (500 words or less) Your name and phone number:

Email your nomination to Portia Hill-Simmons at Portia.hill-simmons@va.gov by Monday, May 16. For more information, call 832-665-9705.

Download Nomination Form