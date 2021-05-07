New Humble VA Clinic now open

PRESS RELEASE

May 7, 2021

Houston VA is bringing more health care closer to your home! We are proud to offer Veterans primary care, mental health and phlebotomy services in a beautiful new outpatient clinic, located in Humble, Texas. The new clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The new Humble VA Outpatient Clinic is located at:

1485 FM 1960 Bypass Rd , Suite 340

Humble Texas 77338

281-540-5018



If the new Humble Clinic is closer to your home, you can elect to transfer your primary care or mental health from our Conroe Outpatient Clinic to the Humble Clinic by calling or emailing your primary care team. Veterans are also welcome to utilize the new Humble Clinic for walk-in services. For more information about the new clinic, please contact us at 713-791-1414, ext. 20877.