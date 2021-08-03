PRESS RELEASE

August 3, 2021

Houston , TX — VA clinical breakthrough study shows effective male UTI treatments in just seven days.

Treatment time for men with urinary tract infections could be cut in half.

The Department of Veterans Affairs published a study in the July 27 edition of the Journal of American Medical Association showing this clinical breakthrough could provide a standard on how male urinary tract infections are treated.

Currently, there is no consensus on how long infections should be treated, with prescribed antibiotics regiments lasting from seven to 14 days.

“The study shows men can be treated effectively with a seven-day course of antibiotics,” said Minneapolis VA Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Dimitri M. Drekonja. “An increase of antibiotics can cause nausea and an array of other side effects.”

This is the first randomized study of the duration of UTI treatment in non-hospitalized men, as most clinical trials focused on women. A total of 272 Veterans out of 1,058 eligible participants from the Minneapolis and Houston VA Medical Centers were randomly chosen to participate in the six-year study.

“Shortening this course of treatment is important in preserving the overall effectiveness of antibiotics,” said Houston VA Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Barbara Trautner. “VA is the perfect place to study common infections in men, as our population is largely male.”

The American Urological Association reports 12% of men will have symptoms of at least one UTI during their lives. While urinary tract infections are rare in young men, the infection risk increases with age.

Some UTI symptoms can cause severe abdominal pain, burning sensation and fever. Men who experience blood in their urine or a burning sensation, should consult their primary care physician for treatment.