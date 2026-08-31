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Operating status

VA Houston health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

  • Temporary facility closure

    A tropical system bringing heavy rain and gusty winds is expected to move into the area early Tuesday. As a result, all in-person appointments at the Beaumont Clinic scheduled for tomorrow, September 1, will be converted to virtual care.

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1

24-hour nurse: 713-794-8985 or 800-639-5137

Change your appointment: 713-794-8985 or 800-639-5137

Media inquiries: 713-794-7349

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 713-794-8736

Pharmacy refill: 713-794-7648 or 800-454-1062

Staff locator: 866-233-0152

Telephone care: 713-794-8985 or 800-639-5137

VA Police: 713-794-7106

Employee Helpline: 866-233-0152

Local emergency resources