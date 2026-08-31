Operating status
Facility operating statuses
Temporary facility closure
A tropical system bringing heavy rain and gusty winds is expected to move into the area early Tuesday. As a result, all in-person appointments at the Beaumont Clinic scheduled for tomorrow, September 1, will be converted to virtual care.
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 713-794-8985 or 800-639-5137
Change your appointment: 713-794-8985 or 800-639-5137
Media inquiries: 713-794-7349
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 713-794-8736
Pharmacy refill: 713-794-7648 or 800-454-1062
Staff locator: 866-233-0152
Telephone care: 713-794-8985 or 800-639-5137
VA Police: 713-794-7106
Employee Helpline: 866-233-0152