Pharmacy locations

There are three pharmacy locations within the VA Houston health care system. At the Houston VA, and at our community based outpatient clinics in Beaumont and Lufkin. Our remaining community based outpatient clinics have a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist to assist Veterans.

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Outpatient Pharmacy

Main building

First floor, near the pizza shop

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic

Pharmacy

3240 Veterans Circle

Beaumont, TX 77707

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic (Lufkin)

Pharmacy

2206 North John Redditt Drive

Lufkin, TX 75904

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Phone: 713-794-8985

Toll free: 800-639-5137

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT

Refill your prescriptions

Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.

There are four ways to refill your prescriptions:

Online with My HealtheVet Using the Rx Refill app Via phone call Through the mail

Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out. To avoid running out of medicine, Veterans are urged to order their next refill as soon as they receive a delivery.

We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.

Online refills

With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool in My HealtheVet, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines. Or call our Clinical Contact Center at 713-794-8985 for assistance tracking your prescription.