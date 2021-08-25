Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Houston health care facility.
Pharmacy locations
There are three pharmacy locations within the VA Houston health care system. At the Houston VA, and at our community based outpatient clinics in Beaumont and Lufkin. Our remaining community based outpatient clinics have a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist to assist Veterans.
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
Main building
First floor, near the pizza shop
Map of Houston campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic
Pharmacy
3240 Veterans Circle
Beaumont, TX 77707
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic (Lufkin)
Pharmacy
2206 North John Redditt Drive
Lufkin, TX 75904
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy Clinical Contact Center
Phone: 713-794-8985
Toll free: 800-639-5137
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
There are four ways to refill your prescriptions:
- Online with My HealtheVet
- Using the Rx Refill app
- Via phone call
- Through the mail
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out. To avoid running out of medicine, Veterans are urged to order their next refill as soon as they receive a delivery.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool in My HealtheVet, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines. Or call our Clinical Contact Center at 713-794-8985 for assistance tracking your prescription.
If you have questions about registration or in-person authentication, call 713-791-1414, ext. 26348, to speak to the Administrative Assistant in your clinic, or e-mail My HealtheVet.
Rx Refill App
You can request refills of your refillable VA prescriptions, track VA prescription deliveries, and view VA prescription history from the convenience of your mobile device with the Rx Refill app. Learn more about the Rx Refill App.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
713-794-7648
800-454-1062 (toll free from outside the Houston area)
When you call, you will need the prescription number from the label and your social security number.
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
If you don't have the refill request form, mail the VA Pharmacy your request in the form of a letter including your complete name, social security number, and the prescription number or name of medication. Mail your request to:
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy 580/119
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, TX 77030-4211
Drop-off boxes
There are 2 drop-off boxes available at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston to use to return your computerized refill slip:
- Outside Primary Care Clinic 3
- Outpatient the pharmacy waiting room on the first floor
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our VA Houston health care pharmacy locations by checking in at the Pharmacy window. Please have your VA ID card available.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone, or mail.
How do I get a community care prescription filled?
Routine prescriptions: All routine prescriptions should be forwarded to VA Houston health care pharmacy for processing and fulfillment by mail.
- The prescription and any documentation must be submitted to a VA Houston health care pharmacy to be filled.
- Community providers are required to fax, mail, or electronically prescribe non urgent/emergent prescriptions to a VA Houston health care pharmacy. Incomplete prescriptions will not be processed and will be returned to the prescribing provider to re-submit to VA for re-processing once completed. At this time, we are unable to accept electronically prescribed controlled substances.
How do I get reimbursed for a community care prescription?
Prescriptions must be associated with a VA or TriWest approved authorization of care and any additional prescription needs would need to follow routine prescription/VA formulary processes.
If you paid out of pocket for a community care prescribed medication, follow the below steps for reimbursement.
- You need a copy of the cash register receipt.
- A copy of the portion of the medication information sheet attached to the bag that includes your name and prescription information.
- A letter or note requesting reimbursement with justification of why you were not able to fill the prescription at a VA pharmacy.
- Send the information above to the Community in the Care department.
Note: Prescriptions are limited to a 14 day supply of a formulary medication. Prescriptions for more than 14 days would need to be filled at a VA Houston health care pharmacy.
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe box on the first floor of the main building in the Emergency Department.