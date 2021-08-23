Policies

Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at our medical center.

VA Houston is focused on protecting our Veterans and staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to closely monitor the number of visitors to our medical center in order to ensure the safety of our Veterans and staff. Everyone entering our facilities is screened and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory.

Visiting hours

For the protection of our patients and staff, MEDVAMC is restricting visitors to the Medical Center. Visitors to inpatients are no longer allowed unless they are here for end-of-life visits or for other special circumstances as approved by the Chief of Staff’s office.

Veterans are asked to come alone to their outpatient appointments unless they need cognitive or physical assistance or require a person with them while they have a procedure.

Visitors will not be allowed to wait in common areas and will be screened and required to wear face coverings.

Bringing children to visit

No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted.

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Smoking

VA Houston is a smoke-free campus. This applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, or any other combustion of tobacco, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens, or e-cigars. For information on Tobacco Cessation classes, contact Susan Bogard, RN, at 713-791-1414, ext. 28768.

Security

The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day. Our police service is located in building 100, room 1A-756, near the Emergency Room entrance.

Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, call 713-794-7106. In case of an emergency, dial 911

Conduct and Behavior

Please be considerate of others and help us maintain a quiet atmosphere. Regulations do not permit the use of loud, abusive, or profane language; loud music or televisions; gambling, soliciting, bartering, or panhandling; or the sale, use, or possession of intoxicants or unauthorized drugs. If you should observe such misconduct by anyone, please report it immediately to a unit nurse or the VA Police.