Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.
Privacy and patient rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Family rights
Read VA's national family rights policy
Visitation policy
Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at our medical center.
VA Houston is focused on protecting our Veterans and staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to closely monitor the number of visitors to our medical center in order to ensure the safety of our Veterans and staff. Everyone entering our facilities is screened and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory.
Visiting hours
For the protection of our patients and staff, MEDVAMC is restricting visitors to the Medical Center. Visitors to inpatients are no longer allowed unless they are here for end-of-life visits or for other special circumstances as approved by the Chief of Staff’s office.
Veterans are asked to come alone to their outpatient appointments unless they need cognitive or physical assistance or require a person with them while they have a procedure.
Visitors will not be allowed to wait in common areas and will be screened and required to wear face coverings.
Bringing children to visit
No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted.
Limiting your visit
Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.
Prohibited items
You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.
Smoking
VA Houston is a smoke-free campus. This applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, or any other combustion of tobacco, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens, or e-cigars. For information on Tobacco Cessation classes, contact Susan Bogard, RN, at 713-791-1414, ext. 28768.
Security
The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day. Our police service is located in building 100, room 1A-756, near the Emergency Room entrance.
Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, call 713-794-7106. In case of an emergency, dial 911
Conduct and Behavior
Please be considerate of others and help us maintain a quiet atmosphere. Regulations do not permit the use of loud, abusive, or profane language; loud music or televisions; gambling, soliciting, bartering, or panhandling; or the sale, use, or possession of intoxicants or unauthorized drugs. If you should observe such misconduct by anyone, please report it immediately to a unit nurse or the VA Police.
VA general visitation policy
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.
"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.
The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of their stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Advance directives
When faced with difficult decisions about health care, you may struggle with the question of "what should be done?" These resources can help you deal with tough decisions about health care and how to plan for it.
Health Care Ethics Resources for Veterans, Patients, and Families
VA Form 10-0137 - VA Advance Directive: Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will
What You Should Know about Advance Directives
Report patient quality of care concerns
Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.